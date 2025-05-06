TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen named Europe’s fastest-growing airport
Türkiye’s second-busiest airport led Europe in March 2025 with a 9.6 percent year-on-year rise in passenger traffic, topping the "Major Airports" category, according to ACI Europe.
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen named Europe’s fastest-growing airport
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport. / TRT Global
May 6, 2025

Türkiye's Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport has become the fastest-growing airport in Europe, according to the March 2025 Air Traffic Report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

A Tuesday statement by HEAS, the airport operator, highlighted the new report and its air traffic report data.

"Sabiha Gokcen Airport became the European leader in the 'Major Airports' category with a passenger capacity of over 40 million, with growth of 9.6 percent in March," HEAS wrote on X.

The number of passengers jumped 9 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year, making Sabiha Gokcen the second-fastest growing airport in Europe for the quarter.

"We would like to thank all our stakeholders and passengers who contributed to this success," HEAS added.

TRT Global - Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 1,419 daily flights, London Heathrow with 1,357 flights, Paris Charles De Gaulle with 1,344 flights, and Frankfurt with 1,314 flights.

🔗

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport.

Opened in 2001, last year it handled more than 41 million passengers, up 13 percent compared to 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us