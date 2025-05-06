A fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is likely to take place over the weekend in the capital of Oman, with Iranian state media pointing to May 11 as a probable date.

Cautioning that the timing was not yet finalised, an Iranian source close to the negotiating team told Reuters: "The talks will take place over two days in Muscat, either on Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday."

Initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, the fourth round of negotiations was postponed with mediator Oman citing "logistical reasons".

Top US negotiator Steve Witkoff also said Washington was trying to hold the next round of talks this weekend, according to Axios, a day after Iran's Foreign Ministry reiterated Tehran's commitment to diplomacy with Washington.

US President Donald Trump, who withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, has threatened to bomb Iran if no agreement is reached with his administration to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Western countries say Iran's nuclear programme is geared towards producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

Kremlin wants 'fair' US-Iran nuclear deal

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that Moscow wants a "fair" nuclear deal between the United States and Iran and was ready to help advance talks, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to contribute to the promotion of this dialogue with the goal of reaching a fair agreement based on the principles of international law," the Kremlin said in a readout of a call between the leaders.

Russia has deepened its military and diplomatic ties with Iran since it launched its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

The two countries, both under massive Western sanctions, signed a strategic partnership earlier this year. Most recently, Moscow has sent two planes to help put down a fire after a deadly explosion in Iran's biggest commercial port.