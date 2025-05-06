Russia and Ukraine each released 205 captured soldiers, both sides said, in the fifth prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of the year.

The warring countries have held many rounds of POW exchanges throughout Moscow's more-than-three-year invasion.

"Today, Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young boys and men from almost all types and branches of the armed forces," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday on social media.

He said they included troops who defended Mariupol, which fell at the start of Moscow's invasion in 2022 in one of the most brutal battles of the war.

Russia also reported the exchange.

"As a result of negotiations, 205 Russian servicemen were returned," the Russian army said in a statement on Tuesday. "In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were handed over," it added.

The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Moscow said, adding that its soldiers were currently in Belarus undergoing medical and psychological check-ups.

The swap comes as talks by the US with both sides separately to end the war appear to have stalled and as Moscow gears up for its massive May 9 parade to mark 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The two sides have swapped captured soldiers since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in February 2022.