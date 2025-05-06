WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine drone strike disrupts air traffic in Russia
Over 100 drones targeted Russia overnight, days before Putin’s May 9 parade marking WWII's 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.
Firefighters work at the site of the Barabashovo market hit by Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 6, 2025. / Reuters
May 6, 2025

Russian airports restricted traffic after Ukraine launched more than 100 drones overnight, including in Moscow just days before its World War II victory parade, officials said Tuesday.

A total of 105 drones targeted Russia overnight, the defence ministry said, ahead of the May 9 Moscow parade, presided by President Vladimir Putin and attended by several world leaders as Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Air defences shot down 19 drones around Moscow and debris fell on a major avenue in the city's south without causing injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Flight restrictions were introduced at more than a dozen airports, including four in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency -- though traffic at the city's main Sheremetyevo airport remained largely unaffected.

Complete power cut off

Russian media broadcast images of a cracked supermarket window and a blackened residential building facade in Moscow.

Airports were also affected in other cities including Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod.

The governors of Voronezh and Penza reported that 18 and 10 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted in their regions respectively, without causing any casualties.

In the Kursk region, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said an attack was carried out on an electrical substation in the city of Rylsk late Monday, injuring two teenagers.

"As a result of the attack on the city, two transformers were damaged, and the power was completely cut off," he said on Telegram.

In Ukraine, a Russian drone strike killed one person in the Odesa region, governor Oleg Kiper said Monday night.

