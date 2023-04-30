Sunday, April 30, 2023

Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson has said, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

"For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said in an interview with local news website Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

"Yes, it is really difficult there... [but] the defence forces have not allowed the Russians to 'cut off' our logistics."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said that his forces have advanced some 100 to 150 metres in Bakhmut, leaving just under three square km of the city in Ukrainian hands.

"It would have had been five times fewer if we had more ammunition," Prigozhin said in an audio statement published on the Telegram messaging app of his press service.

For more updates 👇

1831 GMT - Pope open to helping return Ukrainian children in Russia

Pope Francis said Sunday the Vatican was willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war, saying the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite families.

“All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don’t help,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary.

Francis also revealed a secret peace “mission” was under way. However, he gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, or the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.

“I’m available to do anything,” Francis said. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.”

1438 GMT - Russian army replaces 'Butcher of Mariupol', Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev

The Russian army on Sunday replaced its highest ranking general in charge of logistics ahead of an expected counter-offensive by Kiev.

The announcement followed days of rumours about the sacking of Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, under British sanctions for his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which Russian troops captured a year ago.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said Alexei Kuzmenkov -- a former official from the National Guard - had replaced Mizintsev.

"Kuzmenkov was appointed to the position of deputy defence minister of the Russian Federation, responsible for the logistical support of the Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The statement did not say why Mizintsev was replaced after just seven months on the job.

Nicknamed "the Butcher of Mariupol" by some Western media, Mizintsev was appointed to the logistics post days after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive last September.

1431 GMT - Ukrainian, French presidents discuss peace formula, defence support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he spoke to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over phone, and discussed his 10-point peace formula to end the war with Russia, and further defence support to Kiev.

“I thanked (Macron) for France's comprehensive and effective support for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

He said they discussed cooperation on working with other international partners to support the peace formula, which he first announced at a November summit of the G-20. The plan calls for nuclear safety, food and energy security, and Russia’s military withdrawal from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Macron was informed of the situation on the front line, adding that he placed emphasis on the priority needs of the Ukrainian army.

1150 GMT - Death toll rises to four in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk - governor

At least four civilians have now been confirmed dead as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village just over the border in Russia's Bryansk region, a local governor said.

"Four civilians have been killed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday. Two other citizens were being treated in hospital following the strike on Saturday, he added.

Bogomaz earlier said that one residential building had been completely destroyed and two other houses partially destroyed.

Bogomaz blamed the incident on "Ukrainian nationalists". Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian offensive in Ukraine.

"Work is continuing at the site of the incident to remove rubble and clear the area," Bogomaz said. "A state of emergency has been introduced in the village."

0848 GMT - Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis has urged Hungarians to open their doors to others, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor.

Francis issued the appeal from the banks of the Danube as he celebrated Mass on Budapest's Kossuth Lajos Square, with the Hungarian Parliament and Budapest’s famed Chain Bridge as a backdrop.

The celebration provided the visual highlight of Francis’ three-day visit that has been dominated by the Vatican’s concern for the plight of neighbouring Ukraine.

Citing local organisers, the Vatican said some 50,000 people participated in the Mass, more than 30,000 of them in the square on a brilliantly sunny spring morning. Among them were President Katalin Novak and Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, whose lukewarm support for Ukraine has rankled fellow European Union members.

Francis has expressed appreciation for Hungary’s recent welcome of Ukrainian refugees.

2212 GMT – Russia says Ukraine shelling killed civilians in Bryansk region

Two civilians have been killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region evening, a local governor said.

"According to preliminary information, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services continue to work at the scene."

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian offensive in Ukraine.

2042 GMT — Russia must be held accountable for all it has done: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his address the search and rescue operations in Uman was completed, adding that "six children lost their lives in this attack on Uman, a total of 23 people died."

Zelenskyy also said he was preparing new sanction decisions against companies and individuals involved in the "terrorists' defence industry and against foreign entities, which supplies help Russia extend this aggression."

"Our decisions will be made public soon," he said.

For our live updates from Saturday (April 29), click here.