Israeli forces have once again demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed the village on Monday and brought it to the ground for the 216th time, Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency.

Al Touri stressed that the village residents are determined to rebuild their homes once again, as they do after every destruction by Israeli forces.

The homes in Al Araqib, which are inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are made of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The village was first destroyed in 2010. Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."

Related Israel destroys Al Araqib, an Ottoman-era village, for the 210th time

Al Araqib residents are Arab citizens of Israel who were displaced in 1951 when the nascent state of Israel claimed the area as "state land."

Zochrot, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said in a recent report that al Araqib was first built during the Ottoman era and its lands were purchased by residents.

Israeli authorities seek to seize control of the lands and expel its residents, with dozens of villages and Bedouin communities facing the same threat in the Negev area, according to Zochrot.