Israel wrecks Bedouin village dating back centuries for 216th time
Al Araqib, which was initially destroyed in 2010, was first built during the Ottoman era and its lands were purchased by residents.
Al-Araqib residents are Arab citizens of Israel who were displaced in 1951 when the nascent state of Israel claimed the area as "state land." / Photo: AP Archive
May 1, 2023

Israeli forces have once again demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed the village on Monday and brought it to the ground for the 216th time, Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency.

Al Touri stressed that the village residents are determined to rebuild their homes once again, as they do after every destruction by Israeli forces.

The homes in Al Araqib, which are inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are made of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The village was first destroyed in 2010. Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."

Al Araqib residents are Arab citizens of Israel who were displaced in 1951 when the nascent state of Israel claimed the area as "state land."

Zochrot, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said in a recent report that al Araqib was first built during the Ottoman era and its lands were purchased by residents.

Israeli authorities seek to seize control of the lands and expel its residents, with dozens of villages and Bedouin communities facing the same threat in the Negev area, according to Zochrot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
