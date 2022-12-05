WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel destroys Al Araqib, an Ottoman-era village, for the 210th time
The village, which is claimed by Israeli authorities as "state land", was first destroyed in 2010 and has since been rebuilt every time it was targetted.
Israel destroys Al Araqib, an Ottoman-era village, for the 210th time
Israeli military demolished a school in the occupied West Bank village of Masafer Yatta on Wednesday, Nov. 23. / AP
December 5, 2022

Israeli authorities have demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region for the 210th time, a Tel Aviv-based NGO said, in signs of growing Israeli atrocities on the besieged people.

 "The Israeli authorities demolished the Al Araqib village for the 210th time," Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of Al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Al Touri confirmed that the villagers intended to rebuild their destroyed dwellings and other structures.

The Israeli authorities had demolished the village houses in mid-November.

Homes in Al Araqib, inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

READ MORE:Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during Jenin camp raid

The village was first destroyed in 2010, but since then, it has been rebuilt every time it was destroyed. Israeli authorities claim that the village's location falls under "state land".

Zochrot, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said in a recent report that Al Araqib village was first built during the Ottoman period, and residents purchased its lands.

Israeli authorities seek to seize control of the lands and expel its residents, with dozens of villages and Bedouin communities facing the same threat in the Negev area, according to Zochrot.

READ MORE:Bedouin lawmaker seeks change as ancestral villages face Israeli demolition

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us