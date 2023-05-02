WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif orders authorities to remain alert as heavy rains kill at least 14 people.
Several killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan
A rain-related incident on Sunday in Neelam Valley is assumed to have killed several tourists. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 2, 2023

Eight tourists who went missing over the weekend when their jeep fell into a river in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been declared dead by rescuers who could not find any of them despite a massive search.

The incident happened on Sunday in Neelam Valley, a district in the disputed Himalayan region, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, a local police official Khalid Aziz said on Monday.

He said initially one tourist was killed and five others were injured in the incident, while later police learned that eight tourists were missing and there was no hope of finding them alive, as the fast-flowing river swept them away.

At least 14 people, including nine tourists who died in Kashmir, have been killed since Saturday when heavy rains started lashing various parts of the country.

At least four people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the southwestern Baluchistan province, while a boy was killed in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

RelatedSeveral killed as massive rains lash southwestern Pakistan

Millionsaffected

The incidents prompted Prime Minister ShehbazSharif to issue an alert, asking disaster management authorities to remain vigilant to ensure the safety of the people.

He also asked the highway authorities to remain alert, after landslides triggered by rains briefly blocked some roads over the weekend.

Rains are likely to continue this week across the country.

It has added problems to the lives of scores of those who were badly affected by last summer's devastating floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million others.

The floods triggered by monsoon rains last year also caused $30 billion in damages to Pakistan's economy.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us