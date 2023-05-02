TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
tabii, Türkiye's new streaming platform, will be available in over 100 countries and capture millions of hearts with original TV shows and movies for domestic and international audiences.
TRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun speaks at the launching ceremony of TRT's digital streaming. / Photo: AA
May 2, 2023

Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has formally launched its international digital streaming platform — tabii.

This project contributes further to the pride and honour of "the great and powerful Türkiye," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launching ceremony of the platform in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Altun also said that Türkiye is not just a service-consuming country but also one that engages in production in the global arena.

Underlining the importance of the new service, Altun said the platform will strengthen the brand of Türkiye.

tabii, which will tell the stories that unite us, "has a clear path and plenty of audiences," tweeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

tabii will originally start in five languages: Turkish, English, Spanish, Urdu and Arabic in 25 countries. Through third-party partners, tabii will become available in more than 100 countries with select content.

tabii is free to watch in Türkiye initially, it will start streaming on May 7 with 30 tabii Originals.

The tabii Originals lineup includes series on the 13th-century poet ‘Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’; a sci-fi series called ‘Altay’; Selcuk Aydemir’s comedy ‘Organization - this is our business’; a high-flying show called ‘Hur’ about Turkish fighter pilots; with new adventures the heroic archer, TRT’s loved content, ‘Tozkoparan’ and ‘The Last Day’ brings celebrated actors together in the psychological thriller genre and so on.

TRT's rich library will also be included in the platform, which will be featuring popular TV series, documentaries and kids shows and a wide range of movies. In addition to the library content and original productions, tabii will include licensed movies and shows from various countries.

Related‘Groundbreaking and revolutionary’: TRT enters the Metaverse
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us