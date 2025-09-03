Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced the seizure of a weapons and ammunition shipment in rural Damascus that was reportedly destined for areas controlled by the terrorist group of YPG/PKK, also known as the SDF.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the Internal Security Command conducted a carefully planned operation, confiscating a variety of arms, including RPG launchers as well as medium and light weapons. The driver of the shipment was also taken into custody.

“Relevant authorities have launched investigations to identify all parties involved, in preparation for referring them to the judiciary and taking legal action,” the statement added.

The ministry emphasised the readiness of Syrian security forces to confront any attempts to destabilise the country and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and safeguarding national sovereignty.

