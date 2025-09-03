WORLD
2 min read
'Your soldiers fought courageously, heroically' against Ukraine, Putin tells Kim
Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses gratitude to North Korean soldiers for their sacrifices and heroic efforts in Russia's Kursk.
'Your soldiers fought courageously, heroically' against Ukraine, Putin tells Kim
North Korean troops helped Russia push back Ukrainian forces in western Russia. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Kim Jong-un on Wednesday for North Korean soldiers' courageous fighting against Ukrainian forces.

"At your initiative, as is well known, your special forces participated in the liberation of the Kursk region," Putin told Kim at a meeting in China.

"Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically."

North Korean troops helped Russia earlier this year eject Ukrainian forces from Russia's western region of Kursk.

"I would like to note that we will never forget the sacrifices that your armed forces and the families of your servicemen have suffered," Putin said.

"On behalf of the Russian people, I would like to thank you for your participation in the joint fight," Putin said.

"I ask you to convey my warmest words of gratitude to all the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

Recommended

Thousands of soldiers

Earlier in mid-August, Putin sent a letter to Kim, hailing North Korean soldiers for their fighting against Ukraine.

Marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule, Putin recalled in the letter how Soviet Red Army units and North Korean forces fought together to end Japan's colonial occupation.

Russia and North Korea have been forging increasingly closer ties, with the two countries signing a mutual defence pact last year, when Putin visited the reclusive state.

In April, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had deployed a contingent of its soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, alongside Russian troops.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region in 2024, along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, Seoul has said.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin praises North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine as 'heroic' in message to Kim
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us