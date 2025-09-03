Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Kim Jong-un on Wednesday for North Korean soldiers' courageous fighting against Ukrainian forces.

"At your initiative, as is well known, your special forces participated in the liberation of the Kursk region," Putin told Kim at a meeting in China.

"Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically."

North Korean troops helped Russia earlier this year eject Ukrainian forces from Russia's western region of Kursk.

"I would like to note that we will never forget the sacrifices that your armed forces and the families of your servicemen have suffered," Putin said.

"On behalf of the Russian people, I would like to thank you for your participation in the joint fight," Putin said.

"I ask you to convey my warmest words of gratitude to all the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."