TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye will never remain silent on Netanyahu's oppression in Palestine: Erdogan
"Despite the injustices, inequities and oppressions in our geography, we will never give in to despair,” the Turkish President says.
Türkiye will never remain silent on Netanyahu's oppression in Palestine: Erdogan
“We see all Muslims as the bricks of the same building, the parts of the same body,” Erdogan says. / AA
September 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Türkiye will not stand by as Palestinians suffer under Israel’s offensive, lashing out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We cannot remain silent spectators to the suffering in Palestine or to the uprising of the tyrant, that infidel called Netanyahu", Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing the opening event of Mevlid-i Nebi Week in Ankara.

The president added that Türkiye’s concerns stretched beyond its borders, stressing solidarity with conflict-stricken Muslim nations.

“Half of our heart is here; the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, where the Islamic world's wounds are bleeding,” he said.

Underscoring the theme of unity, Erdogan declared: “We see all Muslims as the bricks of the same building, the parts of the same body.”

Despite the turmoil across the region, the president urged resilience and defiance.

“We are not hopeless, and we will never be hopeless. Despite the injustices, inequities and oppressions in our geography, we will never give in to despair,” he said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu covering up Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan

Israel launched a brutal military offensive in Gaza, killing more than 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since late 2023. The military offensive has devastated the enclave, which is facing Israeli-induced famine.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet also approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us