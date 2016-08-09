Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter has changed his surname to Gülen, after he was asked by his father in an open letter to "immediately change his surname."

His father, Mehmet Kanter, condemned his son for showing unconditional support for the FETÖ terrorist organisation, adding that he believes his son was "hypnotised" the group.

He also apologised to the "Turkish people and the president" for his son's support for the group, which is led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen. FETÖ is accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in Turkey last month.

Kanter's father said they warned their son about his ties with FETÖ on several occasions but "he did not care."

The 24-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder player, known for his controversial posts on social media, showed his devotion to FETÖ by sharing a letter on his Twitter account late on Monday.

"I will sacrifice my father, my mother for the Hizmet, for this cause," he wrote.

Hizmet, meaning ‘Service' in Turkish, is another name for Fethullah Gülen's movement.

"I have lost my mother, father, brothers and sisters, my whole family and relatives today, whom I have respected for 24 years. My own father wanted me to change my surname. The mother who gave birth to me disowned me. My brothers whom I grew up with disregard me. My relatives do not want to see me anymore," he said in the letter.

"Not just one, but may a thousand Enes' be sacrificed for Hizmet" he added.

"God take every second left of my life and give it to my dear hodja," the player concluded, using a Turkish term of respect to refer to Gülen.

He ended his letter by calling out to all supporters of Gülen's movement saying: "These oppressors will fail soon, in a short time. Be patient, God is on our side. My God will make everything good. We will not give up this fight. With God there is no grief."

The coup attempt which sought to overthrow the democratically elected Turkish government on July 15 left 239 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Gülen is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltrations into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the ‘parallel state.'