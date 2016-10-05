WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police arrest billboard porn video suspect in Indonesia
An adult movie which was shown on a billboard shortly after Friday prayers shocked people in the predominantly Muslim country's capital Jakarta.
An IT worker in Indonesia was arrested after he allegedly hacked into a local billboard and streamed a pornographic movie. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2016

Indonesian police have arrested a man who last weekallegedly hacked a public video screen in the capital Jakarta to show a Japanese adult movie.

The incident occurred just after Friday prayers in the Muslim majority country, which has strict censorship laws against the display of sexual intercourse and kissing scenes on movies and television shows.

"The suspect violated the information and technology law and pornography law," said Awi Setiyono, a Jakarta Metro Police spokesman.

A police officer eventually cut the power supply of the billboard to stop the projection of the pornographic content. But in the five minutes during which the movie was shown, residents and passersby were able to record the incident and share it on social media.

Setiyono said a 24-year-old IT analyst was arrested on Tuesday at his office in South Jakarta after the cyber-crime unit traced an IP address connected to the billboard.

During the police interrogation, the suspect admitted to hacking into the system as a prank after seeing log-in details shown on the billboard.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
