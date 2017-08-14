A drug rehabilitation centre in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep doesn't just get its patients off drugs but also provides accommodation, education, and job opportunities to them.

Patients in the Oya Bahadir Yuksel Rehabilitation Centre attend sportive and craft activities to become part of the mainstream society.

The rehabilitation centre also helps patients to find jobs and get into university after their treatment.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhuryreports with more from Gaziantep.