Rehab center in Turkey prepares addicts for life after drugs
The Oya Bahadir Yuksel Rehabilitation Centre in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep not only provides teenage addicts with treatment, but also offers them accommodation, education, and job opportunities.
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

A drug rehabilitation centre in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep doesn't just get its patients off drugs but also provides accommodation, education, and job opportunities to them.

Patients in the Oya Bahadir Yuksel Rehabilitation Centre attend sportive and craft activities to become part of the mainstream society.

The rehabilitation centre also helps patients to find jobs and get into university after their treatment.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhuryreports with more from Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
