London will lapse into silence for the next four years.

Its iconic Big Ben tower, which is officially known as the Elizabeth Tower, will be under restoration and renovation until 2021.

The clock tower has marked the hour with almost unbroken service for nearly 160 years.

Londoners find four years too long but the tower will not totally fall into silence.

Its bells will still continue to chime for events such as New Year’s Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

