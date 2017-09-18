Slovenia won the EuroBasket 2017 after beating Serbia 93-85 in Istanbul on Sunday.

The exciting triumph made them Europe’s champions as they lifted their first trophy in the tournament’s history.

The thriller at Sinan Erdem Dome saw undefeated Slovenia taking on Serbia, who only lost once during the group stages.

Slovenia, as expected, displayed a great scoring performance in the first half, as they did throughout the campaign, scoring 56 points.

Serbia did not give up and fought back during the third and fourth quarters, and managed to even the score at 82-82 with 3:22 to go in the final.

However, Slovenians managed to go on a 10-point run to claim victory.

Slovenia’s captain Goran Dragic, who officially retired after the match was an asset for his team.

He scored a game-high 35 points.

Shooting guard Klemen Prepelic accompanied Dragic with 21 points, center Anthony Randolph also chipped in with 11 points.