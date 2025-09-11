WORLD
PKK/YPG terrorist organisation targets civilians in Syria
One civilian was killed and two others were injured from the same family in the attack in Al-Kayyariya. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.
Locals demand protection from PKK/YPG terrorist organisations' attacks in Manbij, Aleppo, Syria / AA
September 11, 2025

The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, operating under the name SDF, targeted civilians in Syria on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others from the same family.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the SDF targeted the vicinity of the town of Al-Khafsa in the eastern countryside of Aleppo with mortar shells, as well as homes in the village of Al-Kayyariya in the Manbij countryside.

The escalation comes months after the signing of an agreement on March 10 between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a senior ringleader of the PKK/YPG terror group, to integrate civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the state administration, affirm the unity of Syrian territory and reject partition plans.

However, the organisation has violated the agreement more than once.

The Syrian government has been making intensive efforts to control security in the country since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:AA
