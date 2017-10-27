BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds and euro
Markets stabilised somewhat after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that the rule of law would “restore legality” in Catalonia and called for calm.
Catalan declaration of independence hits stock markets, bonds and euro
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain October 27, 2017. REUTERS / Reuters
October 27, 2017

Spanish shares accelerated losses, Spain’s 10 year government bond yields hit a day high and the euro dipped against the dollar on Friday after Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence.

Spain's IBEX fell as much 2.1 percent to a four-day low and euro zone banking shares .SX7E as much as 1.8 percent.

The gap between Spanish ES10YT TWEB and German 10-year bond yield de10yt=tweb also widened to 120 basis points, the most in four days.

Markets stabilised somewhat after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that the rule of law would “restore legality” in Catalonia and called for calm.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us