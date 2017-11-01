TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Six out of ten of world's recent megaprojects are Turkey's: Premier
World’s largest airport and the longest suspension bridge are among the megaprojects showing Turkey's stability, says Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.
Six out of ten of world's recent megaprojects are Turkey's: Premier
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2017

Six of the world’s 10 megaprojects over the last decade took place or are taking place in Turkey, Turkish PM Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

“In the last 10 years, there have been 10 major projects in the world, despite the global economic crisis. I am glad to share with you that six of the 10 projects belong to Turkey,”  Yildirim said in a speech in Istanbul at the Aman Union’s 8th Annual Meeting hosted by Turk Eximbank.

The projects include the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Marmaray Tunnel, Eurasia Tunnel, and the world’s largest airport - which are all in Istanbul - as well as the Gulf of Izmit’s Osmangazi Bridge and the Izmir highway.

The 1.4-kilometre (0.9-mile) Yavuz Sultan Selim is the third bridge across Istanbul’s Bosphorus, and the world’s longest suspension rail bridge in its class.

The earthquake-resistant Osmangazi Bridge, the world’s largest suspension bridge, has a 2,682-metre structure. The bridge over Turkey’s Marmara Sea cuts travel times between Istanbul and the country’s western provinces and is part of the new six-lane Istanbul-Izmir highway.

The 13.6-km Marmaray Tunnel, built 60 m below sea level, has shortened the journey between the metropolitan city’s Asian and European sides to just four minutes.

The Eurasia Tunnel, the first road tunnel constructed underneath the Bosphorus seabed, significantly reduces travel time between Istanbul's Asian and European sides.

Yildirim also mentioned another project, the Canakkale 1915 Bridge, which will be the world’s longest suspension bridge when completed.

‘Projects show stability’

Yildirim said that people invest in these projects as they see Turkey’s stability and that the projects are promising.

“Almost all of these projects have been built through a public-private partnership, except for the Marmaray.”

The total price tag of the projects is some $65 million, he added.

On Istanbul’s new airport, expected to open next year, Yildirim said that it had not been built out of desire for fame.

“This is the future of the world: the centre of riches is moving from the West to East.”

He said that the centre of aviation had moved from America in the 1970s, to Western Europe in the 1980s, to Central Europe in the 1990s, and now Turkey is the centre of aviation.

“This is an enormous project with a 200 million-passenger capacity and six runways,” the prime minister added.

The new airport in Istanbul - the only new airport planned and being constructed in Europe - will assume most passenger traffic from Ataturk International Airport.

When it is completed in 2018, some 250 airlines are set to fly from the airport to more than 350 destinations, making it one of the world’s largest transportation hubs.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us