Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is expected to attend the annual summit of Gulf Arab heads of state in Kuwait on December 5 and 6, Qatar's foreign minister said on Sunday, despite a deep dispute within the group.

"The ministerial meeting will be attended tomorrow, and (for) the summit, god willing, the Emir," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a speech.

The rift between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council members including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on one side, and Qatar on the other, had put this year's annual meeting in doubt.

There was no immediate comment from other Gulf nations on the Qatari announcement.

Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and several other Sunni-majority countries have cut ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich Gulf State country of supporting terrorism because of its links with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and of helping Iran's agenda.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified."

The four countries have severed diplomatic, trade and travel links with Doha, in a move Qatar says is inflicting collective punishment on its people but its opponents call a legitimate response to its policies.

Qatar says the four countries are trying to force Doha to fall in line with their own foreign policy.