TRT World journalists jailed over drone to be released on Friday
The four were sentenced to 2 months in prison for flying a drone close to Myanmar's parliament in late October. Customs and immigration charges against the journalists have now been officially withdrawn and the crew are due to be released on Friday.
December 28, 2017

TRT World journalists who have been detained in October for the illegal possession of a drone will be released on Friday.

The crew were detained on October 27 for flying a drone near the parliament building in the capital, Naypyidaw.

They had faced the possibility of further charges relating to the import of equipment and alleged immigration violations but all those charges have officially been withdrawn.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more.

Reuters journalists still in detention

In a separate case on Wednesday, a court extended the detention of two Reuters journalists and set their trial for January 10 on charges of violating state secrets.

Several journalists in Myanmar have been arrested this year, leading rights groups to warn that the gains made in press freedom since the end of military rule risk being reversed under the rule of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled majority-Buddhist Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh since security forces responded to Rohingya militants' attacks on August 25 by launching a crackdown.

Myanmar's military's actions have been described as "ethnic cleansing" by Turkey, the US and a top UN official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
