TÜRKİYE
Kurdish FSA leader says he was forced to leave Afrin after YPG took control
YPG gained traction in the Syria war after US provided them with military support to fight Daesh. Turkey's operation aims to oust YPG which it considers terror group PKK's ally. Here's why some Afrin locals support Turkey's action against YPG.
Free Syrian Army Commander Abu Aslan in Kilis, Turkey. January 22, 2018. / TRTWorld
January 23, 2018

As Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces expanded Turkey's Operation Olive Branch on ground in Syria's Afrin, Turkey stressed the military offensive was not going to drag on indefinitely.

Ankara will not take a step back from the operation

- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has been asked if the operation was ethnically motivated. Ankara has said the main aim of Operation Olive Branch was to bring peace along the Turkish-Syrian border – and was not directed against the Kurds.

One FSA leader understands the situation. Abu Aslan is Kurdish, and had to flee Afrin when the YPG took over six years ago.

He says the people of Afrin were forced to leave then, but all he wants now is to make his city safe from the YPG which "kicked out his Kurdish brothers."

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai has more details.

