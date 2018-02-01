WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey-backed FSA captures two more towns in Syria's Afrin
The Turkish military and FSA have captured more territory in what's being called an 'important phase' of Operation Olive Branch. But rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin continue to rain into the border towns of Turkey, killing and injuring civilians.
Turkey-backed FSA captures two more towns in Syria's Afrin
Turkish tanks are seen at Bulbul village of Afrin after the clearing of the region from YPG/PKK terror group targets within 'Operation Olive Branch' launched in Syria's Afrin. / AA
February 1, 2018

The Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured two more towns in Syria's Afrin as the Operation Olive Branch continues to advance.

The strategic town of Bulbul was captured from the YPG in what has been called an "important phase" of the operation.

In the past 13 days, Turkey has captured an 18-kilometer stretch of land near its border with Syria, and they are fighting on several other fronts alongside its ally the FSA with plans of encircling Afrin.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from the border. 

On January 20, Turkey launched the operation to clear the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

The operation started days after the US announced the formation of a 30,000-strong "Border Security Force" composed of YPG/SDF militants near Turkey's border in northern Syria. 

The announcement was met with alarm by Ankara, which considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is a designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. 

Turkey’s biggest security concern is the YPG carving out an autonomous territory near its southeastern border. 

Fifty-five rockets from YPG-held Afrin have been launched into the Turkish border towns, killing several people and wounding over 70 civilians. 

A teenage girl was killed on Wednesday when a rocket hit her home in the town of Reyhanli. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us