South Korean fans chanting, "We are one" and wearing shirts with the unification flag emblazoned on the front packed into a freezing ice hockey arena on Sunday to cheer on the joint Korean women's team in a tune-up for this month's Winter Olympics.

North and South Korea agreed last month to field a combined women's ice hockey team and march together under one flag in Pyeongchang after a new round of talks amid a thaw in cross-border relations.

With some 3,000 fans packed into Seonhak International Ice Rink in Incheon, the Koreans, who have only practiced together for a week, lost 3-1 to Sweden.

While the reaction to the North's decision to participate in the Winter Games was met warmly in the South, the decision to form a combined women’s ice hockey team sparked a public backlash.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Top North Korean official to visit South

North Korea's ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam will visit South Koreathis week as the head of the country's high-level delegation for the Winter Olympics, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Sunday.

Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will lead a 22-strong delegation expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day trip, the ministry said in a statement.

The Games are scheduled to kick off on Friday and run through February 25, during which Seoul hopes to hold high-level inter-Korean talks.

Kim is North Korea's nominal head of state, while the country is ruled by Kim Jong Un, the third-generation hereditary leader.