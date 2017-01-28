TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish officials mock BBC reporter as she tries to fool public
Turkey criticises BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg for spreading fake news about Turkish presidential complex
Turkish officials mock BBC reporter as she tries to fool public
Turkish officials mock BBC reporter as she tries to fool public / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

Turkish authorities on Saturday criticised a BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg, who was travelling with British Prime Minister Theresa May, for spreading misleading information on social media about the presidential complex in Ankara.

Kuenssberg, who was covering May's trip to Ankara, tweeted:

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin in response said her claims were a 'string of lies' and showed 'low quality' journalism.

Kalin said none of the objects were made of gold.

Mustafa Varank, one of the top advisors to Turkish President, sent a tweet to the UK's ambassador to Turkey, asking his thoughts about the fake news.

Chief of cabinet to the president Dr. Hasan Dogan also criticised the reporter.

Editor in chief of Daily Sabah Serdar Karagoz also slammed the reporter, saying her claim is a 'big lie.'

Turkish netizens also reacted sharply on Twitter, and some even are tweeting pictures from yellow taxis to Laura's hair asking if these were also gold.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us