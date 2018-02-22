POLITICS
Russian curler stripped of Olympic medal for doping
Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been stripped of his PyeongChang Winter Olympics bronze medal after admitting doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport says.
February 8, 2018 photo shows Russia's Aleksandr Krushelnitckii brushing the surface during the curling mixed doubles round-robin session between the US and the Olympic Athletes from Russia during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. / AFP Archive
February 22, 2018

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics bronze medal on Thursday after admitting doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russian athletes who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang after Russia were banned over a major doping scandal.

"The athlete has admitted the anti-doping rule violation; he is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event," the court said in a statement.

Krushelnitsky, who won mixed doubles bronze along with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, has protested his innocence and officials have hinted at foul play.

But Krushelnitsky decided not to contest Thursday's CAS hearing, saying it was "stupid to deny" testing positive for meldonium, an endurance booster.

However, CAS said Krushelnitsky, who is provisionally suspended, "reserved his rights to seek the elimination or reduction of any period of ineligibility based on 'no fault or negligence' following the conclusion of the Games".

The International Olympic Committee will this week decide whether to lift Russia's suspension in time for Russian athletes to carry the national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony, taking into account the conduct of their athletes in Pyeongchang.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten lost out to Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova in the bronze medal play-off. Reallocating the medal is down to the World Curling Federation and the International Olympic Committee, CAS said.

