Extremists struck the French Embassy and army headquarters in simultaneous attacks of gunfire and explosives on Friday in Burkina Faso's capital, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.

The violence, which the government called a terrorist attack, marked a further deterioration in the former French colony's perilous security situation. Militants have already struck twice since January 2016 in the West African country, prompting criticism of the military response each time.

No group claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks.

One of the militants' assaults destroyed a room in the army headquarters where senior officers were to have met but was relocated at the last minute, according to Security Minister Clement Sawadogo.

"If the meeting had taken place in the first room, our army would have been beheaded," Sawadogo said, adding that some of the assailants wore military clothing and seemed to be aware of the planned gathering.

The French Embassy came under attack around 10:15 GMT, with witnesses at the nearby state TV offices saying that the attackers had arrived in a pickup truck, shouted, "Allahu akbar!" and began shooting.

No one in the embassy was hurt, but a gendarme and the four attackers were killed, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in televised remarks.

Ouagadougou under fire

Gunfire and explosions resounded for hours, subsiding by midday. Workers fled nearby offices and helicopters were seen above the embassy.

A similar attack unfolded at the army headquarters across town. The assailants also arrived in a pickup and starting shooting at soldiers, said Moussa Korbeogo, a trader at a nearby market.

Heavy smoke rose from the army joint chief of staff's office, where witnesses reported loud explosions. Windows were broken there and in nearby buildings.

"Some of the soldiers ran into a nearby bank to seek shelter. Several were killed outside and inside the premises," Korbeogo said.

Five emergency centres to treat casualties were set up in hospitals, a military barracks and at a stadium in Ouagadougou, said Colonel Amade Kafando, director general of Burkina Faso's army health unit.

French condolences

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to express his condolences and support, and also to thank the country's forces for their quick intervention. Burkina Faso is one of five countries in the Sahel contributing to the so-called G5 force in the region battling extremists.

Macron "reaffirms his determination and the full commitment of France, alongside its G5 Sahel partners, in the fight against terrorist movements," according to a statement from the French leader.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it has opened a preliminary attempted murder investigation into the attack because the embassy was among the targets, a French judicial official said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to the media identified.

Rising terror threat

Ouagadougou has been attacked by extremists targeting foreigners at least twice in the past few years. Security forces have struggled to contain the attacks.

In August, extremists opened fire as patrons dined at a restaurant, killing at least 18 people. In January 2016, extremists attacked another cafe popular with foreigners, killing 30 people.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb claimed responsibility for the 2016 killings along with the militant group known as Al Mourabitoun. But experts say the terror threat in Burkina Faso is increasingly homegrown.

The landlocked nation of Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled extremists.