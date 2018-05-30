CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Korean Taekwondo athletes perform for unity at the Vatican
Ten Taekwondo athletes from North and South Korea introduced their stunning kicks to the Roman Catholic Pope Francis at the Vatican to celebrate unity between the countries.
Korean Taekwondo athletes perform for unity at the Vatican
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30, 2018. / Reuters
May 30, 2018

Youths from North and South Korea treated Pope Francis on Wednesday to a display of their taekwondo prowess in a demonstration for peace on their divided peninsula.

The 10 martial arts athletes, half in white and half in black uniforms, staged a dramatic high kick in which one of them shattered a wood panel.

They then unfurled a banner reading "Peace is more precious than victory."

A little Korean girl released a dove of peace to cap the performance during the pope's weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square.

"To see the two Koreas together is a message of peace for all humanity," the pope said.

Pope Francis late last month praised North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in for their "brave commitment" to peace.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us