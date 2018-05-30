Youths from North and South Korea treated Pope Francis on Wednesday to a display of their taekwondo prowess in a demonstration for peace on their divided peninsula.

The 10 martial arts athletes, half in white and half in black uniforms, staged a dramatic high kick in which one of them shattered a wood panel.

They then unfurled a banner reading "Peace is more precious than victory."

A little Korean girl released a dove of peace to cap the performance during the pope's weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square.

"To see the two Koreas together is a message of peace for all humanity," the pope said.

Pope Francis late last month praised North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in for their "brave commitment" to peace.