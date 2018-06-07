BIZTECH
American flying car company offers glimpse into upcoming vehicle
Kitty Hawk has unveiled the "Flyer" model, describing it as "an exciting first step to sharing the freedom of flight."
This undated handout image released on June 6, 2018, by Kitty Hawk shows the Kitty Hawk "Flyer". / AFP
June 7, 2018

An American flying car company started by Google's co-founder Larry Page, is offering a glimpse of one of its upcoming vehicles.

The company posted the photos and videos of the final design on its website.

The Kitty Hawk "Flyer" attracted nationwide attention last year after teasing its Flyer prototype. 

The Silicon Valley single-seat flying machine that requires no piloting license, is funded by Google co-founder Larry Page and led by Kitty Hawk CEO Sebastian Thurn.

The250-pound vehicle resembles a cross between a drone and a pontoon plane, according to CNNMoney.

The electric aircraft has 10 small lift rotors on its wings, making it capable of vertical take-off and landing, like a helicopter. 

Thrun, who led Google's self-driving car program, and his company believe that the solution to traffic congestion is personalized air transportation. 

"We want to design something that's truly useful, and that will improve the way people carry themselves around," said Chief engineer Todd Reichert, who is behind the design of the Flyer. 

Although prices for the flying machine that is only piloted over water for now have not been revealed, the company is taking pre-orders and is inviting any interested buyers to apply for test flights.

