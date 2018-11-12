POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Celebrities among those who lost their homes in California wildfires
Hundreds of people have lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu. Miley Cyrus and Neil Young are among them.
Celebrities among those who lost their homes in California wildfires
A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire is seen in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 12, 2018. / Reuters
November 12, 2018

Singers Miley Cyrus and Neil Young were among hundreds of people who lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu, where flames burned for a fourth day on Monday.

Cyrus tweeted that she was "completely devastated by the fires ravaging my community."

"I am one of the lucky ones," she added. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

Cyrus is engaged to actor Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Lady Gaga and members of the Kardashian family said they were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Woolsey Fire, which fire officials said has destroyed more than 370 structures and was only 20 percent contained on Monday morning. Two people have died.

Young wrote on his website that California was "up against something bigger than we have ever seen."

"Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives," he wrote. "I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another."

"Gods of Egypt" actor Gerard Butler posted a photo of himself in front of his burned-out home on Twitter. "Heartbreaking time across California," he said.

"Real Housewives" star Camille Grammer also said on Instagram that she lost her home.

Charlie Sheen had posted on Twitter on Friday that he was unable to locate his parents, former "West Wing" star Martin Sheen and wife Janet. 

A TV news crew located Martin Sheen safe on Friday night at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where he said the couple were fine and "probably going to sleep in the car tonight."

Sheen said the fire was the worst he had seen in 48 years of living in Malibu.

"I've never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us