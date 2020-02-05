POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cycling: Doping body says no case against Fuglsang
Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation admits it had no case against Danish star Jakob Fuglsang, who was accused of ties with disgraced and banned doctor Michele Ferrari.
Cycling: Doping body says no case against Fuglsang
Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.5-km Stage 13 Individual Time Trial from Pau to Pau - July 19, 2019 - Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark finishes. / Reuters
February 5, 2020

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) admitted on Wednesday it had no case against Danish star Jakob Fuglsang, who was accused of links with disgraced doctor Michele Ferrari.

CADF said it had received information suggesting a link between Ferrari and Astana team captain Fuglsang, who has never failed a doping test but had been unable to produce any evidence.

"I have no case to answer. I am extremely concerned that such rumours could be spread out in the press," Fuglsang said in a statement after the report.

Olympic road-race silver medallist Fuglsang was the top performer in last season's spring classics, winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Doping scandal

A leaked CADF report was published on Sunday by Danish newspaper Politiken suggesting the Italian doctor Ferrari had visited Fuglsang in Monaco.

Ferrari was banned for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for his relationship with the disgraced Lance Armstrong, who was also kicked out of the sport and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after he admitted doping.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us