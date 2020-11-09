WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan downs Russian helicopter by accident, apologises
Two crew members were killed and a third was injured when the helicopter was shot down in Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan, Moscow says.
Azerbaijan downs Russian helicopter by accident, apologises
A Mi-24 helicopter is seen during military exercises of the Russian navy in the Kaliningrad region on April 4, 2019. / Reuters
November 9, 2020

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has said that Azerbaijan's forces downed a Russian helicopter near its border with Armenia by accident, expressing apologies to Moscow and readiness to pay compensation.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier on Monday that one of its Mi-24 helicopters had been shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and wounding another.

"The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding the move was "an accident" and "not aimed against" Moscow.

It said the helicopter flew at a low altitude during hours of darkness and close to the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Helicopters of the Russian air force had not been previously sighted in the area," the statement added.

Baku said Azerbaijani forces decided to open fire due to heightened tensions amid fighting with Armenian troops and militants.

It offered its condolences to the families of those killed and said it was ready to pay compensation.

Fierce clashes for Karabakh 

Azerbaijan said the decision was made to open fire on the helicopter due to the "tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness" after six weeks of fierce clashes with Armenia-backed separatists for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The helicopter was shot down near the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan between Armenia and Turkey, far from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia has a military pact with Armenia and a base in the country but has so far insisted it would not get involved in the conflict with Baku unless Armenian territory itself came under threat.

Ferocious fighting continued over Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, with Azerbaijani forces managing to liberate dozens of villages and capture Shusha, the second-largest city in the occupied Karabakh region. 

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Some two dozen Karabakh villages retaken from Armenian forces

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us