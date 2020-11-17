POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February
FIFA did not state if supporters would be able to attend any of the games.
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, September 26, 2017. / Reuters
November 17, 2020

The FIFA Club World Cup, originally planned for December, will now be held from February 1 to February 11 in Doha, Qatar.

Organisers FIFA said on Tuesday the tournament will bring together six continental champions from across the world.

European Champions League winners Bayern Munich the first to have qualified and Qatari side Al Duhail, who qualify through being hosts, are the only teams yet confirmed for the competition with other continental tournaments around the world delayed by the coronavirus.

"We're looking forward to the tournament," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

"We want to compete at the Club World Cup and we want to win it."

It is the second successive Club World Cup to be held in Qatar. 

Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2019 after beating Brazil's Flamengo in the final in Doha.

FIFA did not state if supporters would be able to attend any of the games noting only that "In line with FIFA’s International Match Protocol, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of all involved."

A new expanded 24-team Club World Cup was due to be held in June/July 2021 in China but coronavirus-related delays to Euro 2020 and the Copa America, which will be held a year late, have led to the postponement of that plan.

The CONCACAF, South American, Asian and African representatives are all still to be decided.

The Copa Libertadores final will be played in Rio de Janeiro in late January, while Cairo rivals Zamalek and Al Ahly meet in the CAF Champions League final on November 27.

The Asian Champions League is being completed in "bubble" conditions in Qatar, with the final set for December 19.

FIFA also opted against moving two postponed women's under-17 and under-20 World Cups tournaments to 2021 and instead will allow the planned hosts to hold those tournaments in 2022.

Costa Rica will host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and India the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
