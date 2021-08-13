WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to break anti-government protest
At least three protesters have been injured in what was the third such rally against Prime Minister Prayuth’s poor handling of the pandemic.
Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to break anti-government protest
Thai protesters want the government to resign and institute broader democratic reforms. / AP
August 13, 2021

Police in Thailand's capital have fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop hundreds of protesters who were attempting to march to the prime minister's residence to demand he resign over his handling of the country's coronavirus crisis.

Three protesters were injured in the latest protest on Friday.

It was the third anti-government protest in Bangkok this week blocked by police with tear gas and rubber bullets. 

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Bangkok's Victory Monument, where they burned a large pile of spoiled fruit to symbolise the economic costs of what they called the government's failure to properly control the outbreak.

READ MORE: Thai police clash with anti-government protesters in Bangkok

Thailand reported a record 23,418 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's government has been heavily criticised for failing to procure timely and adequate vaccines.

Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said protesters targeted officers with ping pong bombs, slingshots, bricks, and firecrackers.

Call for resignation

Although the demonstrations have focused on the Covid-19 crisis, they are part of a wider push for sweeping political change. 

They want Prayuth’s resignation, a new constitution and — most contentious of all — fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy. 

READ MORE: Thailand denies bail to three prominent protest leaders

The rallies earlier fell away due to legal action by the authorities, infighting among protest groups and the coronavirus resurgence. 

But resumed recently as organisers capitalized on growing public discontent over the state of the country.

Last year a youth-led pro-democracy protest movement began in Thailand that at its peak drew tens of thousands of people to rallies demanding the resignation of Prayut, the former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

But the movement lost momentum earlier this year as Covid-19 cases surged and its leaders were detained.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us