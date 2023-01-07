POLITICS
3 MIN READ
South Korea's world-renowned ice fishing festival kicks off
Gangwon Province's county of Hwacheon sees hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists gather on its frozen stream to celebrate the region's annual ice festival.
South Korea's world-renowned ice fishing festival kicks off
The event was chosen as the nation's best festival by the culture ministry in 2010. / AFP
January 7, 2023

South Korea's world-renowned annual ice fishing festival has kicked off after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 129,000 people braved below freezing temperatures for the 2023 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival on Saturday, turning out for a chance to catch trout with hooks or even bare hands on a frozen lake close to the inter-Korean border.

Gangwon Province's county of Hwacheon has seen large crowds of visitors gathering to catch 'sancheoneo' mountain trout since the festival was launched 20 years ago.

Participants try to catch the trout through holes cut in the surface of the vast frozen river.

The event has become a favoured celebration for the abundance of trout that floods the northern province at this time of year.

Organisers said they plan to release 171 tonnes of sancheoneo into the frozen river covering 61,054 square meters during this year's festival. 

READ MORE:The world in music: Top 10 albums of 2022

Nation's best festival

Launched in 2003, the event was chosen as the nation's best festival by the culture ministry in 2010 and has drawn in more than a million visitors annually from 2006 to 2019.

As well as taking part in fishing, guests also have an opportunity to taste grilled sancheoneo and try out ice football and sledding. 

Organisers will also operate foreigner-only fishing areas, resting and cooking areas, and a prayer room for Muslims.

The festival will continue for 23 days through January 29 with medical teams on alert to ensure the safety of those involved.

READ MORE:In pictures: The whirling dervishes and Rumi's 'union with God'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us