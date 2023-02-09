Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Rescuers are racing against time to pull more survivors from the rubble nearly three days after two earthquakes tore through the southeastern Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria.

The death toll in both countries has climbed to more than 15,000 and is feared to rise further in the coming days.

At least 12,391 people have been killed in Türkiye with 62,914 injured, and in northern Syria death toll climbed to 2,992. Thousands of buildings have collapsed across a wide region.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of the disaster.

0130 GMT — Death toll rises above 15,000 in Türkiye, Syria quakes

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria has climbed above 15,000, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 12,391 people died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria from Monday's powerful earthquakes, bringing the confirmed total to 15,383.

2100 GMT — UN aid to Syria from Türkiye could resume on Thursday

The delivery of UN humanitarian aid via Türkiye to millions of people in northwest Syria could resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted by a devastating earthquake in the region, UN officials have said.

For several years the United Nations has described access to the opposition-controlled area of Syria through one border crossing from Türkiye as a "lifeline" for some four million people who it says rely on humanitarian assistance.

"We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border," UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi, told reporters.

1935 GMT— Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to over 2,900

At least 2,992 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes, according to figures compiled.

At least 1,730 people were killed, more than 2,850 injured in northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syria's civil defence said.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

1900 GMT — UN health agency to send high-level delegation to Türkiye following quakes

"The WHO will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.

"One flight is currently on the way to Istanbul, carrying medical supplies and surgical trauma kits from our logistics hub in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates."

Another flight to Damascus is almost ready for departure and a third is being planned, he added.

The global body released $3 million from a contingency fund for emergencies to support both countries.

1850 GMT — Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Türkiye, Syria 'shocking'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the loss of life in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria has been "truly staggering, shocking."

The United States has deployed more than 150 search and rescue personnel to Türkiye, Blinken said, adding Washington will have more to say in days ahead about how the United States will continue to support the Turkish and Syrian people as they recover from the devastation.

1810 GMT — UN food agency launches emergency response

The agency is seeking $46 million to support immediate humanitarian needs.

The funds will be used to help 500,000 victims in Türkiye and Syria for the next three to four months, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

''It's not ready yet but hopefully, we'll be able to announce something in the coming days as we accumulate more information about the needs. But the first task, of course, is to identify precisely what the scale of the needs are,'' he said.

1726 GMT — EU to host donor conference on Syria, Türkiye quake aid

"We are now racing against the clock to save lives together. Soon we will provide relief aid, together. Türkiye and Syria can count on the EU," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU said the conference would be held early next month in Brussels in coordination with Turkish authorities "to mobilise funds from the international community in support for the people" of both countries.

"No one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people," von der Leyen said in a statement.

1620 GMT — WHO sending medics and supplies to Türkiye, Syria

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Türkiye and Syria.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

1642 GMT — South African rescue, medical teams arrive in Türkiye

“Gift of the Givers teams landed this morning in Türkiye ... the Turkish government and their agency AFAD, Turkish Airlines, police and people at the airport received us with open arms,’’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the South Africa-based humanitarian organization, said.

Sooliman said Turkish officials set up a dedicated flight for them and their equipment to fly to Adana, where they will land and later travel to the earthquake zone.

The South African team includes 27 search and rescue team members, and 20 medical personnel to treat trauma.

1557 GMT — Scale of injuries from earthquake is more: Syrian doctor

Doctor Mohamad Zitoun spent years treating casualties from the Syrian war but has never experienced anything like the number of injured and the scale of their injuries following Monday's devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria.

"This is a huge calamity. I lived through shelling and survived massacres. This is totally different, terrifying and horrific," said the 34 year old surgeon from Aleppo, who has worked round the clock since the earthquakes in a hospital in Bab al Hawa by Syria's border to Türkiye.

1555 GMT — EU allocates $7M aid to Türkiye, Syria to boost rescue work

The European Union mobilises $7 million emergency assistance to Türkiye and Syria after the earthquake, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Under the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU allocates to Türkiye “€3 million ( $3.2 million) in emergency assistance to boost response efforts in the country,” the EU executive body said in a statement.

On Thursday, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic will visit the Turkish regions hit by disaster, the document added.

1520 GMT — Death toll rises above 9,000 in Türkiye

According to Türkiye's President Erdogan, the death toll has risen to 9,057 in the affected southeastern region of the country.

1500 GMT — Pakistani charities collect funds for Türkiye and Syria

Several Pakistani charities scrambled to collect funds and relief goods for the victims of Monday's massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Al Khidmat Foundation, one of the country's largest relief and rescue organizations, has set up a special fund for the earthquake victims, calling upon Pakistanis to donate "generously."

1425 GMT — Death toll from powerful earthquakes climbs to over 2,800 in Syria

At least 2,802 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes, according to figures compiled.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

At least 1,540 people were killed and more than 2,750 others injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

1415 GMT — Caucasus, Central Asian countries lend vital support after massive Türkiye quakes

Countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus have been lending critical support for Türkiye’s ongoing earthquake relief efforts, sending hundreds of rescue and medical personnel, along with essential equipment and supplies.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Georgia have sent hundreds of rescue, medical workers, along with critical relief supplies.

1327 GMT — Türkiye suffered 'worst' inland shallow earthquake in 21st century: Seismologist

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye has been recorded as the worst inland shallow earthquake since 2000, according to a prominent seismologist.

Shinji Toda said that Türkiye suffered the worst “inland shallow earthquake” this century, claiming the lives of over 8,500 people and injuring some 50,000 others, according to the latest official figures.

“I have checked the very large inland shallow earthquakes that devastated cities and villages around the globe since 2000. I have found that five earthquakes, which occur on average every five years, amount to 7.8 magnitude shallow inland huge earthquakes,” he said

1315 GMT — Türkiye quakes were among strongest since 1668, says geologist

The first tremor was “actually the first or second largest ever recorded earthquake in Türkiye (since earthquakes are being recorded systematically by seismological instruments),” Marc De Batist, a Belgian geologist at Ghent University, said.

“This together with the 1939 Erzincan earthquake (33,000 casualties) which … had a magnitude of 7.8,” he said.

1255 GMT — Bangladesh sending rescue team to quake-hit Türkiye

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Bangladesh's Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md Main Uddin said a 60-member team, including 12 membe rs from Bangladesh Fire Services and Civil Defense, will leave Dhaka for Türkiye on Wednesday night to take part in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, declaring Thursday as a day of mourning, a government notification said the country's national flag will be flown at half-staff at all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions across the country.

1227 GMT — Sixty-six Palestinians killed in Türkiye-Syria earthquakes

The Palestinian death toll in the two violent earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to 66, according to officials.

Ahmed al Deek, a political adviser to the foreign minister, said more Palestinian refugees were found dead in Syria.

He added that the victims were pulled from under the rubble in the Raml refugee camp in Latakia city.

1155 GMT — All resources mobilised in Türkiye after powerful quakes: Erdogan

Türkiye has taken action with all its institutions and resources since Monday's deadly earthquakes in its south eastern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have mobilised all our resources. The state is working with municipalities, especially AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), with all its means," Erdogan said.

President Erdogan announces new residences will be built within 1 year in 10 provinces affected by earthquakes.

1135 GMT — Field hospitals set up in 10 south eastern provinces

77 field hospitals set up in 10 south eastern provinces affected by Monday's deadly earthquakes, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

1130 GMT — French parliament holds minute of silence after deadly Türkiye earthquakes

President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet described it as a "terrible tragedy."

"France with its partners, mobilised itself to provide emergency support to the affected populations," she said.

Yael Braun-Pivet then invited the MPs to hold a minute of silence in order to "commemorate the victims and express support to their loved ones."

1120 GMT — Turkish Airlines to evacuate 30,000 more people

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is planning to evacuate 30,000 more people from south eastern Türkiye after the region was hit by powerful earthquakes, an official announced.

"The evacuation of our citizens from the earthquake zone continues – Adana, Gaziantep, Elazig, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Malatya, Kahramanmaras . Yesterday we carried 19,050 people, and today we plan to evacuate 30,000 more," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said.

1100 GMT — Death toll rises above 8,000 in Türkiye

According to Türkiye's President Erdogan, the death toll has risen to 8,574 in the affected south eastern region of the country.

1100 GMT — Death toll rises above 2,600 in Syria

The death toll in Syria has risen to 2,662 two days after the earthquakes hit south eastern Türkiye, according to figures reported by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the White Helmets volunteer group in rebel-held areas.

The total death toll in both Türkiye and Syria has reached 11,237.

1050 GMT — Baby girl pulled alive from quake rubble in south eastern Türkiye

Some 55 hours after the powerful earthquakes hit south eastern Türkiye, rescue teams have pulled out an 18-month-old baby girl alive from the rubble.

Masal was rescued from under the quake debris in the Kahramanmaras province - the epicenter of the quake.

Omer Kiraccakali, the girl’s father, who himself emerged from the rubble soon after the quakes, was reunited with his baby.

Efforts are underway to rescue the mother, Yeliz Kiraccakali, 23, who remains under the rubble. Kiraccakali reportedly told rescue teams that she kept her baby alive by breastfeeding.

1035 GMT — Syria has activated EU civil protection mechanism

Syria has activated the EU civil protection mechanism two days after two massive earthquakes centred in south eastern Türkiye also hit Syria and killed close to 10,000 people, the European Commission's head of crisis management Janez Lenarcic said.

"Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism," European Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.

Lenarcic said member states are encouraged to contribute with assistance as requested.

1019 GMT — Blaze at Türkiye's Iskenderun port under control

A container blaze at Türkiye's south eastern port of Iskenderun has been brought under control, Türkiye's maritime authority said, following combined extinguishing efforts from land, sea and air.

Operations at the port were shut down until further notice after a fire broke out due to the earthquakes that hit the region on Monday and freighters were diverted to other ports.

"Pending ships should be directed to other facilities as ship handling services cannot be provided," the authority said in a tweet.

0947 GMT — Pope calls for support for Syria-Türkiye quake victims

Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the thousands of victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria and called on the international community to continue to support rescue and recovery efforts.

"I am praying for them with emotion and I wanted to say that I am close to these people, to the families of the victims and everyone who is suffering from this devastating disaster," he said

"I thank those who are offering help and encourage everyone to show solidarity with these countries, some of which have already been battered by a long war," he added at the end of his weekly audience in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican.

0931 GMT — Türkiye's president arrives to earthquake-hit region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in south eastern Türkiye to inspect post-quake efforts in disaster areas.

The government's Communication Directorate said on Twitter that he will be following search and rescue work closely.

0829 GMT — Death toll rises above 7,108 in Türkiye

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has reported that the death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in south eastern Türkiye has risen to 7,108.

The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Türkiye, while the bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

At least 19 member countries have offered assistance, according to AP. The European Commission is also helping neighboring Syria by funding humanitarian organisations supervising search and rescue operations.

War-ravaged Syria has called for the United Nations and its members to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid.

0756 GMT — Death toll rises above 6,900 in Türkiye

Türkiye's AFAD has reported that the death toll from Monday's earthquakes in south eastern Türkiye has risen to 6,957.

0655 GMT - Azerbaijan rescues dozens from rubble in south eastern Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s aid personnel have rescued 16 people from the rubble of collapsed buildings in south eastern Türkiye, said Azerbaijani officials.

“As a result of the search and rescue operations carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the area of Kahramanmaras region, which was seriousl y damaged by the earthquake, 16 people, including three children, were rescued from the rubble, and the bodies of 29 people were taken out and handed over to the authorities,” said a statement from Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

0641 GMT — Death toll rises above 6,200 in Türkiye

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in south eastern Türkiye has risen to 6,234, according to AFAD.

0626 GMT — Death toll rises above 2,500 in Syria quake

The death toll in Syria from a devastating earthquake has surpassed 2,500, according to regime media and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in rebel-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

"The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake," the White Helmets wrote.

Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said.

0557 GMT — Death toll rises above 8,300 in Türkiye, Syria quake

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria rose above 8,300, official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors.

Officials and medics said 5,894 people have died in Türkiye and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.

0432 GMT — Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Türkiye

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Türkiye's Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.

The team will co-operate with the local government, the embassy in Türkiye, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

