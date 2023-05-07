WORLD
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold ‘candid, in-depth’ bilateral talks in Islamabad
Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan's Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi for an exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council of foreign ministers' meeting, in Goa, India, Friday, May 5, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
May 7, 2023

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan held “candid and in-depth” talks in Islamabad on Sunday to go over a host of issues, mainly peace and security.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for an exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity, according to an official statement.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

On peace and security, it added, they emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepen bilateral cooperation.

“Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity,” the statement further said.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister and acting minister for commerce and industry are on a visit to Pakistan from May 5-8, accompanied with high-level delegations.

Besides holding bilateral meetings, Muttaqi also participated in the trilateral dialogue with the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement and counter-terrorism cooperation, and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
