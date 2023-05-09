Protests broke out across Pakistan against the arrest of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, 70, was taken into custody by paramilitary rangers from Islamabad High Court for his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Thousands of Khan's charged supporters took to the streets in the capital Islamabad, the port city of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities to protest against his arrest.

In Islamabad, hundreds of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists blocked the main Kashmir Highway, which suspended traffic on either side of the road.

Police arrested over a dozen of PTI workers after the two sides clashed at several points, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

In Lahore, the country's second-largest city, protesters gathered outside Khan's Zaman Park residence and blocked the adjacent roads by burning tires. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

In the southern port city of Karachi, PTI supporters gathered outside the local party office located along the city's busiest Shahrah-e-Faisal Road.

Both tracks of the road near the PTI office were closed to traffic as heavy contingents of police cordoned off the area.

Police also hurled teargas shells to disperse the protesters when they tried to block the road.

A group of protesters pelted stones and burned tires at Burns Road, the city's famous food street, suspending traffic and forcing shopkeepers to pull their shutters downs.

In northwestern Landi Kotal town, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, protesters blocked the Pak-Afghan highway at two points, Dawn News reported.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that protesters will be dealt with an "iron hand" if they take the law into their hands.

“Strict orders have been issued to the law enforcing agencies to take stern action if protesters try to disturb life,” he said.

According to him, Khan and his wife are accused of taking bribes and nearly 500 acres of land for their proposed university in return for releasing 190 million pounds ($239 million) to a property tycoon.

'May not get chance to address you again'

Sensing what was coming, Khan, in a video message he released a few hours before his arrest, called upon his supporters to come out as “freedom is not given on a plate — you have to work hard and struggle for it.”

“My fellow Pakistanis, when these words of mine reach you I will already be detained in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realize that fundamental rights, law, and democracy have been buried,” Khan said.

"Maybe it is possible that I won’t get a chance to talk to you again. That’s why I want to talk about two or three things," he went on say.

This, he said, is being done to force him to accept "this corrupt cabal of crooks imposed on us. They want me to accept them."

Last year, Khan lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after which he stepped down as prime minister.

After launching a series of accusations against the country's military including its former army chief, Khan survived an assassination attempt last November. He was also nominated in a plethora of corruption cases, which his supporters say are politically motivated.

READMORE:Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court