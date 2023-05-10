Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has appeared in a special court at the capital's police headquarters to answer graft charges, local media reported, a day after his arrest prompted violent nationwide protests.

Some local media, citing unnamed sources, said on Wednesday that prosecutors had asked for Khan to be remanded in custody for 14 days.

Local channel Geo TV said Khan was allowed to consult with his lawyers during the hearing, but court officials were not available to confirm details of proceedings, held behind closed doors.

Khan, who lost power last year but remains the country's most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

His arrest deepened political turmoil and sparked violent demonstrations on Tuesday. At least one person was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta, and dozens were wounded in various parts of the country.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angered over the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Khan was appearing in court on multiple graft charges brought by Islamabad police Tuesday, when dozens of agents from the National Accountability Bureau backed by paramilitary troops stormed the courtroom, breaking windows after Khan's guards refused to open the door.

Appeal for peaceful demonstrations

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior vice president from Khan’s party, appealed for peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday, urging followers: “Don’t damage public property, don’t attack offices, as we are peace lovers.” He said the party is considering challenging Khan's arrest in the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday morning, police said that at least 2,000 protesters still surrounded the fire-damaged residence in Lahore of Lieutenant. General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, a top regional commander.

They chanted slogans at the military, including “Khan is our red line and you have crossed it.” Ghani and his family members were moved to a safer place when the mob on Tuesday first attacked their sprawling house.

Police deployed in force across the country, and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where Khan is being held.

Ban on social media

Amid violence, Pakistan Pakistan’s telecommunication authority on Tuesday blocked social media, including Twitter. The government also suspended internet service in the capital of Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled for Wednesday.

Rights group Amnesty International said it was alarmed by reports of Pakistani authorities blocking access to mobile internet networks and social media.

Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are suspended in the country for a second day. The group has urged authorities to show restraint, saying clashes between law enforcement and Khan’s supporters risk human rights violations.

When Khan was in power, his government arrested Sharif, then the opposition leader, through the NAB. Sharif was facing multiple corruption cases when he managed to oust Khan in a 2022 no-confidence vote. The charges were later dropped, citing a lack of evidence.

The current prime minister’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, who also served as prime minister, was arrested several times on corruption allegations.

In March, police stormed Khan’s Lahore residence, seeking to arrest him in a corruption case related to hiding income from the sale of official gifts. Dozens of people, including police, were injured in ensuing clashes. Khan was not arrested at the time and later obtained bail.