Ankara wants the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next week, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"Our wish is the extension of the grain agreement," Akar said on Thursday at the distinguished observer day of the Anatolian-Eagle 2023 military exercise in the central Konya province.

The deputy defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and also UN officials on Wednesday met in Istanbul to discuss the deal, Akar said, adding that the talks continued on Thursday as well.

Akar added that so far, more than 30 million tons of grain were transported to those in need under the deal, which is set to expire on May 18.

Putin, Erdogan could talk if needed

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said.

Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.

Asked to say whether Putin and Erdogan might discuss the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no such plans at present but added: "They call each other up very quickly when needed".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he thought the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports, could be extended for at least two more months.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.​​​​​​​