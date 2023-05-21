Greece started going to the polls in a parliamentary election on Sunday unlikely to see any clear winners.

According to the latest opinion polls, the ruling conservative New Democracy party is ahead, with left-wing Syriza coming second.

However, it is unlikely that either party will get an outright majority.

A second round is expected in July if the country's elected parties fail to form a coalition.

Around 9.8 million voters are registered to take part in the elections, of which almost 400,000 will be casting their ballots for the first time.

Citizens who reached the age of 17, estimated to be 112,000, will also be able to vote.

Thirty-six political parties are participating in the election.

The first exit poll is expected to be released at around 8 p.m. local time (1800GMT), while polls will close an hour before that.