Novak Djokovic has said "it's what I stand for" regarding the controversy over his comments about clashes in Kosovo earlier this week at the French Open.

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a TV camera after his first match at Roland Garros.

"I could repeat it, but I won't. A lot of people disagree, but for me, it's what I stand for," he said after making the third round on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French sports minister condemned the famous tennis player's actions.

Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message was "very activist" and that Djokovic "shouldn't get involved".

She added that tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his entourage.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was "no provision" in Grand Slam rules "that prohibits political statements".

Kosovo Olympic Committee calls for IOC action

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee [IOC] to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring up political tension.

Djokovic wrote the message the same day that 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were wounded in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan — where Djokovic's father grew up.

The violence erupted after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area following elections that were boycotted by the Serbs.

NATO, which has some 4,000 soldiers currently in Kosovo, will send 700 extra troops to curb violence and put another battalion on high alert as unrest has intensified.

"Novak Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists' propaganda and used the sport platform to do so," Ismet Krasniqi, president of Kosovo's Olympic Committee [KOK], said in a statement.

"The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse, directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries," he added, urging the IOC to investigate by opening disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic.

The IOC, which bans any political statements on the field of play and at medal ceremonies at the Olympics, said it had no say on the matter as the Grand Slams had their own rules.

"The French Open is run by the relevant Grand Slam authority and governed by their rules," an IOC spokesperson said. "Only during the Olympic Games the players are under the authority of the IOC."

Djokovic has courted controversy in the past including with his anti-vaccination stance during the Covid-19 pandemic.