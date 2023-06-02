TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan to be sworn in for new term after historic re-election
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also announce a new cabinet on Saturday, Türkiye's communications director says.
Türkiye's Erdogan to be sworn in for new term after historic re-election
Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in at the Turkish parliament on Saturday, the country's communications director has said.

Speaking to 24 TV, Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday that President Erdogan will also announce his new Cabinet on the same day.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, said Altun.

The president will also host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony, he added.

RelatedFive key reasons that contributed to Erdogan's presidential win

Altun said President Erdogan will announce his new Cabinet later that night.

He accused social media companies of taking sides during the Turkish elections, saying Twitter seems to be ''serving the political interests of the US.''

Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82 percent votes.

Parliamentary election

In May 14 elections, the Justice and Development (AK) Party of Erdogan emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People’s Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner the Good (IYI) Party, secured a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party with four.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us