Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, would not affect Kiev's plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.

"The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.

An attack on the major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, inundated two dozen villages and sparked the evacuation of 17,000 people.

Moscow and Kiev traded blame over the incident.

1914 GMT — Hundreds of thousands at risk from Ukraine dam crisis: UN

The United Nations has warned that the destruction of a major dam in Ukraine could spark an environmental disaster and have dire humanitarian consequences for hundreds of thousands of people.

"We are gravely concerned about the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, ... and the severe humanitarian impact on hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the front line," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said, highlighting that "thousands have lost their homes overnight", while thousands more have lost access to water, food and basic services.

"The impact is also expected to be severe in the Russian-controlled areas," it warned. Crimea, which reportedly receives water from the Kakhovka reservoir, would also be impacted.

While the scope and impact of the destruction of the dam and the depletion of the Kakhovka Reservoir were still being assessed, the OCHA cautioned that "flooding and fast-moving water can move mines and explosive ordnance to new areas which previously had been assessed as safe, thus putting more people in danger".

The UN's International Organization for Migration meanwhile lamented the severe damage to vital infrastructure and warned of "an environmental disaster looming".

"This attack has put thousands of lives at risk, caused severe environmental damage and led to further serious strain on response services in a country already dealing with the humanitarian fallout of more than a year of war," IOM chief Antonio Vitorino said in the statement.

1906 GMT — EU offered necessary aid to Ukraine after dam explosion: Kiev

The European Union has offered Ukraine assistance in dealing with the fallout of damage to a massive dam, which has sent a deluge of water through dozens of villages, Kiev said.

"The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after a conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

1738 GMT — White House: Likely many deaths in Ukraine dam destruction

The White House has said that there will be "likely many deaths" after an explosion destroyed the Kakhovka dam, but added there is still no concrete evidence to say who was behind the act.

The United States "cannot say conclusively what happened at this point," National Security Council spokeperson John Kirby told reporters, adding that the damage could have a devastating impact on Ukraine's energy security.

"We've seen the reports that Russia was responsible for the explosion at the dam," he said.

"We're doing the best we can to assess those reports, and we are working with the Ukrainians to gather more information, but we cannot say conclusively what happened."

1702 GMT — Wheat prices jump following collapse of major dam

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station has sent global prices of wheat and corn higher, and raised anxiety about a potential disruption to global supplies.

Wheat prices gained 2.4 percent in early trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1 percent (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73 percent ($3.46 per unit). Prices were higher earlier in the day, but faded.

There are massive agricultural fields in Southern Ukraine where the dam burst. The collapse has endangered crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatened drinking water supplies, with officials also warning of a looming environmental disaster — pointing to oil escaping from the dam machinery and significant flooding.

1702 GMT — Moscow urges world to 'condemn criminal acts' of Ukraine

Moscow has urged the international community to condemn Ukrainian authorities for committing "criminal acts" after the Kakhovka dam collapse, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

"We call on the world community to condemn the criminal acts of the Ukrainian authorities, which are increasingly inhuman and pose a serious threat to regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1603 GMT — Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damage

While there is "no immediate nuclear safety risk," the UN nuclear watchdog is exploring options to get water to keep cooling Europe's biggest atomic plant after the Kakhovka dam was damaged.

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the damage at the hydroelectric dam, which has led to thousands of people being evacuated because of flooding.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a team of experts at the plant, said it was "closely monitoring the situation" at the plant but saw "no immediate nuclear safety risk".

1507 GMT — US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline: report

The United States had intelligence of a detailed Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream pipeline three months before it was bombed, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked information posted online.

The CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany natural gas project, the newspaper reported.

1500 GMT — Ukraine dam destruction a 'consequence' of Russian offensive in Ukraine: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was "another devastating consequence" of Russia's offensive in its neighbour.

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people," Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that the UN "has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction."

1415 GMT — Moscow: Dozens of Russian soldiers killed repelling Ukrainian attacks

Russia has said dozens of its soldiers were killed when repelling a long-awaited Ukrainian offensive, a rare admission of losses among Moscow's forces.

"For three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front," Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, adding that in total, "71 servicemen were killed and 210 were wounded."

On Monday Russia said it repelled a "large-scale offensive" while Ukraine praised successes in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The contrasting claims came amid speculation surrounding the widely-expected counteroffensive from Ukraine.

1406 GMT — Ukraine evacuating 17,000 people from flooded areas

The attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine has unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, 24 villages and sparked the evacuation of 17,000 people, Ukrainian authorities.

"Over 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25,000 more people should be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River.

Vladimir Leontyev, the Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said the city was underwater and 900 people had been evacuated, and 53 evacuation buses were being sent by the authorities to take people from Nova Kakhovka and two other settlements nearby to safety.

"We are organising temporary accommodation centres with hot meals," he said.

People in the city of Kherson, the largest population centre nearby, headed for higher ground as water, which had been held back by the dam and a hydroelectric plant, rose in the Dnipro River.

1344 GMT — Russia's Shoigu: Ukraine blew up Kakhovka dam in order to redeploy units

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused Ukraine of blowing up the Kakhovka dam as part of a plan to redeploy units from the nearby Kherson region for operations against Russian forces.

A Russian Defence Ministry statement signed by Shoigu said the dam breach and resultant flooding were designed to prevent Russia from attacking near Kherson, while allowing Ukraine to "transfer units and equipment from the Kherson front to the area of offensive operations".

Shoigu did not provide evidence to back up the claim.

1344 GMT — Ukraine dam destruction 'dire' for nature, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a Vatican peace envoy that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam would have "dire consequences" for people and nature.

"This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment," he told Italian cardinal Matteo Zuppi as the two met in Kiev, according to a presidency statement.

"The head of state emphasised that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict will not lead to peace," and that only "isolation and pressure" on Russia can "bring peace to Ukraine," it said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy also noted "that the Holy See could make an effective contribution" in releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and returning children "deported" to Russia.

1302 GMT — African peace mission in Ukraine war to start mid-June

African leaders seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war are set to launch their mission "in mid-June", South Africa said.

The African leaders, meeting on Monday, "agreed that they would engage" Putin and Zelenskyy "on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region," a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

"The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid-June," it said, without giving a specific date or itinerary.

"Our mission is a peace mission," Ramaphosa said, "and we want to dub it as a road to peace." He said the African leaders would be "seeking to get a commitment on both sides that they too should seek... to end this conflict through peaceful means".

1253 GMT — Ukraine: Kakhovka power station 'completely destroyed'

Ukraine's hydroelectricity operator has said the power station linked to the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam had been "completely destroyed" after an attack Kiev blames on Moscow.

"The station cannot be restored, it is completely destroyed... The hydraulic structure is being washed away," Igor Syrota, head of Ukrhydroenergo, said on television.

1230 GMT — Zelenskyy: World must react to Kakhovka dam attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the "world must react" to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

"The world must react," he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out "an internal explosion of the structures" of the plant at 2350 GMT (2:50 am local time).

"This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime," he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of "ecocide."

"Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilisation," he added. "Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror."

1135 GMT — Russia: Ukraine planning to use dirty bombs containing nuclear components

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence is planning new "terrorist attacks" in Russia, including the use of a "dirty bomb" containing nuclear components.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement posted on its website that Ukrainian military pilots detained by Russian security forces revealed the plot during their interrogations.

To back up its claim, the FSB released a video alongside the statement, showing two Ukrainian military pilots detained in April and May in the Bryansk and Tula regions after a forced landing, who revealed the entire plot.

According to the statement, they confessed to terrorist acts committed and planned by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine (DMU).

1125 GMT — Ukraine calls for UN Security Council meeting over dam

Kiev has called for the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting following the partial destruction of a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine.

"Ukraine calls an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and brings the issue of the Russian terrorist act to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement.

1107 GMT — Kremlin: Kakhovka dam attack 'deliberate sabotage' by Kiev

The Kremlin has claimed the attack on a major dam in Moscow-occupied southern Ukraine was "deliberate sabotage" by Kiev, which wanted to cut off Russian-annexed Crimea from water.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over damage to the major Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River.

"We can already unequivocally declare (this was) deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"One of the aims was to deprive Crimea of water," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin "decisively rejected" accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow's forces were behind a blast that caused the damage.

1046 GMT — Ukraine dam attack 'most significant damage to critical infrastructure' since beginning of war, says Red Cross

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine represents some of the worst damage done to key infrastructure since the beginning of Russian war over 14 months ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

"The destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine constitutes some of the most significant damage to critical infrastructure since February 2022," the ICRC said on Twitter.

Stressing that flooding has already affected thousands of people on both banks of the Dnipro River, putting lives in danger, the ICRC said: "Many will be left without homes and in dire humanitarian need. With local authorities and Red Cross partners, we are assessing how to assist affected communities."

It is "essential" to remember that dams have special protection under international humanitarian law as they contain "dangerous forces" which, if released, can lead to severe suffering among the civilian population, it said.

1044 GMT — Several villages in Ukraine flooded after Kakhovka dam blast

Several villages have been "completely or partially flooded" following damage to the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and evacuations from the area have begun, a Ukrainian official said.

Tens of thousands of people "are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson military administration, said on social media, adding that there was flooding in several areas along the Dnipro River.

The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the dam has risen by 10 metres (33 feet) as of 0900 GMT and will increase further its Russia-installed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry called for residents of 10 villages on the river’s right bank and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.

1030 GMT — Ukraine says 150 tonnes of engine oil spilled into river after dam destruction

Ukraine has said that 150 tonnes of engine oil spilt into a river in Kherson following the destruction of a dam it blamed on Russia.

The wall of the major dam collapsed on Tuesday after a reported explosion, sending water gushing downriver and prompting dire warnings of ecological damage as officials from both sides in the war ordered residents to evacuate.

1026 GMT — EU says dam blast shows "barbaric" nature of Russian aggression

The EU on Tuesday condemned the destruction of a major hydroelectric dam in the south of Ukraine as a new example of the "barbaric aggression" by Russia against Ukraine.

"This is a new sign of escalation, bringing the horrific and barbaric nature of Russian aggression against Ukraine to unprecedented levels," EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said at a press conference in Brussels.

1009 GMT — 'Russia does not have veto' on Ukraine joining NATO: Stoltenberg

Russia does not have a veto on Ukraine's eventual membership of the Western defence alliance NATO, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"All allies agree that NATO's door remains open, that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance and that Russia does not have a veto," Stoltenberg said in Bratislava during a meeting with the leaders of NATO's eastern flank.

0941 GMT — IAEA calls on Ukraine, Russia to spare Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's cooling pond

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should have enough water to cool its reactors for "some months" from a pond located above the reservoir of a nearby dam that has broken, the UN atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, calling for the pond to be spared.

"It is therefore vital that this cooling pond remains intact. Nothing must be done to potentially undermine its integrity. I call on all sides to ensure nothing is done to undermine that," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

0849 GMT — Ukraine calls Russia 'terrorist state' at ICJ over dam breach

Ukraine has branded Russia a "terrorist state" at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of destroying the major dam in what it said was a campaign of violence dating back years.

"Just today, Russia blew up a major dam located in Nova Kakhovka, causing significant civilian evacuations, harsh ecological damages," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the top UN court.

"Russia's actions are the actions of a terrorist state, an aggressor."

0844 GMT — Ukraine dam breach shows 'brutality of Russia's war': NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has denounced the "outrageous" breach of the dam and said it highlighted the devastation wrought by the war.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

0829 GMT — Water level up 10m and still rising at town next to breached dam

The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the breached dam has risen by 10 metres and will increase further, its Russia-installed mayor said.

"The water continues to mount. An evacuation is being carried out of civilians from the adjacent flooded zones to preserve all lives... There is no panic in the town," Vladimir Leontyev said in a video message on Telegram.

0823 GMT — Russian-backed official says Kiev struck dam to distract from counteroffensive 'failures'

The Russian-supported governor of Ukraine's Kherson region has said that Kiev had struck the dam to distract attention from what he said were the failures of the counteroffensive in the country's east.

In a video posted on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo said that a major evacuation would not be necessary as a result of the dam breach.

TASS cited emergency service as saying that Ukraine had struck the region with Storm Shadow missiles which had been supplied to Kiev by Britain.

0754 GMT — No major Ukraine population centre under flooding risk: Moscow-installed official

A Moscow-installed official has said there was "no threat" of major population centres being flooded following damage to a Russian-occupied dam in Ukraine but added that more than 22,000 people were at risk.

"The increase of the water level downstream from the hydroelectric power station is between two and four metres which is no threat to major population centres," said Andrei Alexeyenko, head of the local government in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

0726 GMT — EU chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable' after dam attack

EU chief Charles Michel has expressed shock at "the attack" on the dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the "war crime" of destroying civilian infrastructure.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime — and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

0731 GMT — Zelenskyy aide says dam blast is Russian attempt to 'raise the stakes'

The destruction of the dam is an attempt by Moscow to "raise the stakes" in its war and stoke fears of a nuclear catastrophe, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"Today, the world must...understand that this is an attempt by terrorists to raise the stakes and scare everyone with a possible nuclear disaster," Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration, wrote on Telegram.

0725 GMT — Russia's Belgorod region under shelling, authorities tell residents

Shebekino district in Russia's Belgorod region is being shelled, local authorities have told residents.

In messages via social media, residents were warned to take cover in cellars.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has repeatedly come under attack in recent weeks

0718 GMT — No immediate risk at Ukraine nuke plant after dam damage: IAEA

The UN's nuclear watchdog has said that it saw "no immediate nuclear safety risk" at Europe's biggest atomic plant after the dam was damaged.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of damage at Ukraine's Kakhovka dam; IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear safety risk at plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a tweet.

The dam sits on the Dnipro River, which provides cooling water for the plant.

0703 GMT — Half of Ukrainian dam's span is destroyed, collapse continues: TASS

Half the span of the dam has been destroyed and the structure is continuing to collapse after overnight strikes on it, Russia's TASS news agency has reported, citing emergency services.

0649 GMT — Ukraine military intelligence says Russian forces blew up Kakhovka dam in 'panic'

Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine "in a panic", Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said.

"The occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir in a panic - this is an obvious act of terrorism and a war crime, which will be evidence in an international tribunal," it said in a statement on Telegram.

0648 GMT — UK foreign minister blames dam blast on 'Russia's invasion'

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, visiting Ukraine, has blamed the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine on Russia's "invasion."

"I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details. But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he told Reuters.

"We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately.”

0646 GMT — Water reserves in Crimean reservoirs are sufficient after dam breach: TASS

Water reserves in Crimean reservoirs are sufficient after the breach at the Kakhovka dam, Russian-state-owned news agency TASS has reported, citing emergency services.

The Crimean peninsula is dependent on fresh water from the North Crimean Canal, which brings water to Crimea from the Dnipro River, upriver of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine previously blocked water supplies to Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, causing acute water shortages in the region.

0606 GMT — More than 20,000 people, 14 settlements at risk of floods: RIA

22,000 people living across 14 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region are at risk of flooding after the blast, the Moscow-installed head of the region said on Tuesday, according to Russian state-owned news agency RIA.

Citing local authorities, the agency also reported that the water level around the dam is up by five metres with several downstream islands already entirely flooded.

0548 GMT — Situation at nuclear plant 'under control' after dam blast: Ukraine atomic agency

The destruction of the dam poses a threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but the situation at the facility is under control, Ukraine's state atomic power agency said.

"Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP," Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"Right now the station's cooling pond is full: as of 8:00 am, the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station's needs. Currently, the situation at the ZNPP is under control. Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators."

0547 GMT — Kakhovka dam partially destroyed in Ukraine: Moscow-installed authorities

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was partially destroyed by "multiple strikes", Moscow-installed authorities in southern Ukraine have said.

"Multiple strikes targeted the Kakhovka dam" overnight in Nova Kakhovka, the head of the city's Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev said, claiming they had destroyed the dam's gate valves and caused an "uncontrollable" flow of water.

0533 GMT — Zelenskyy says dam blast proves Moscow's forces 'must be expelled' from Ukraine

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine confirms that Moscow's forces "must be expelled" from all of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror."

0531 GMT — Kakhovka dam struck reportedly from missile launcher: TASS

The Nova Kakhovka dam was reportedly struck by firing from the Olkha multiple missile launcher, Russia's TASS state news agency cited an unnamed emergency source as saying.

The agency also said there was "no threat" of North Crimean canal drying up due to the collapse of the dam, citing Nova Kakhovka authorities.

0520 GMT — Zelenskyy convenes advisers after explosion at Ukraine dam

Zelenskyy will urgently convene his Security Council after an explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in the south of the country, a top adviser has said.

"Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Another war crime committed by Russian terrorists. The president has convened the National Security Council," the president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

0502 GMT —Zelenskyy aide says Nova Kakhovka dam blast is 'ecocide'

Russia's destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine represents an "ecocide", but national and regional officials are working to ensure the safety of local residents, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration has said.

Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram that Russia's actions also present a threat to the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without elaborating.

0150 GMT — Russia 'thwarts another major attack' in Ukraine’s Donetsk

Russia has said it had thwarted another major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk, inflicting heavy losses, while Ukraine hailed progress in fighting in the east, although it was unclear if it marked the start of a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia said earlier that the Ukrainian forces over the weekend had begun a major offensive in the southern part of the Donetsk region, which it had also thwarted.

Ukrainian officials have made no mention of any broad, significant new campaign, although, in his nightly address on Monday, Zelenskyy was enigmatic, hailing "the news we have been waiting for" and forward moves in Bakhmut in Donetsk.

0114 GMT — Ukraine to confront Russia at top UN court

Ukraine will go head-to-head with Russia at the UN's top court today to accuse the country of backing pro-Moscow separatists for years before last year's full-scale military operation.

Kiev and Moscow will give their arguments to judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, in a case that was originally started by Ukraine back in 2017.

Ukraine has since filed a separate case related to Russia's February 2022 offensive. The ICJ in that case ordered Russia to suspend the offensive.

Lawyers for Ukraine will speak on Tuesday from 10 am local time (0800 GMT), while Russia's will address the court on Thursday, the ICJ said in a statement. Ukraine will then reply on June 12 and Russia on June 14.

