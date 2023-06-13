TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Flights of fancy: How the chukar partridge is finding a new lease of life
One of the most popular birds in Türkiye, the avian species is flying high again thanks to joint efforts of the government’s conservation efforts and wildlife enthusiasts.
Flights of fancy: How the chukar partridge is finding a new lease of life
The chukar partridge is one of the few species in the animal kingdom which can adapt to life in the wild after being bred and raised in captivity. / Photo: AA Archive
June 13, 2023

"İki keklik bir kayada ötüyor

Ötme de keklik derdim bana yetiyor”

(Two partridges are singing on a rock

Don’t sing, oh partridge, my pain is enough for me)

For generations of people, the ubiquitous chukar partridge has been part of Türkiye’s socio-cultural landscape – kept in households as pets, mentioned in poems to highlight a lover’s lament or finding a place in Turkish folktales which narrate the deep bond between humans and nature.

But over the years, the number of chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar) has seen an alarming decrease in nature due to many reasons, including poisoning deaths from pesticides and hunting. The meat of the partridge is a delicacy in many regions.

However, all is not lost.

Recently, hundreds of chukar partridges raised under the 2023 Poultry Wildlife Programme were released in nature at the Tek Tek Mountains National Park in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa as well in the provinces of Hakkari and Kars.

The avian release was part of the government’s wide-ranging conservation efforts. In addition to the officials, residents of the region actively participated by raising partridges in local farms.

The chukar partridge is one of the few species in the animal kingdom which can adapt to life in the wild after being bred and raised in captivity.

Nature Conservation and National Parks Regional Director Haci Ahmet Cicek says the department is trying to increase the partridge population in the region. He hopes that citizens will support the project as the bird plays an important part in nature.

"Partridges left to nature play an active role in combating the Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). The bird feeds on ticks which spreads the germs of the fever,” Cicek tells TRT World.

Also, the expert adds that their appetite for the sunn pest, which causes agricultural production loss, makes the bird a natural pest controller.

Habitats under threat

Experts attribute the fall in the number of chukar partridge – known as kınalı keklik in the Turkish language – to the loss of its natural habitats due to increasing human activities, including building industries and agricultural mechanisation.

Wilderness areas being turned into agricultural land, coupled with excessive usage of pesticides and fertilisers in farming and unregulated hunting, have had detrimental effects on wildlife habitats.

One of the most adaptable birds known, the mother chukar employs a clever tactic by feigning injury to divert the attention of predators away from her offspring.

Named after the sound it makes – a high-pitched “chuk, chuk, chuk” – the chukar partridge is much more than just a bird for the Turkish people.

It is part of the Anatolian way of life, symbolising their connection to the natural world.

RelatedStrange habitat: Thailand’s thriving exotic pet trade
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us