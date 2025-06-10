In a historic milestone for Türkiye’s energy independence, the Osman Gazi floating production platform has begun operations in the Black Sea, marking what experts describe as a “quantum leap” in the nation’s path toward energy self-sufficiency.

This off-shore gas project, which will double Türkiye’s domestic gas production, represents both an engineering marvel and a strategic triumph in Ankara’s decade-long effort to reduce its reliance on foreign energy.

The floating fortress of the 298-meter Osman Gazi platform, which passed through the Istanbul Strait in a symbolic ceremony , was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 29th.

“This isn’t just infrastructure; it’s a declaration of energy sovereignty,” says Oguzhan Akyener, President of TESPAM (Türkiye Energy Strategies & Politics Research Centre), in an interview with TRT World.

The platform is now anchored 100 miles offshore, where it will process 10 million cubic meters of gas daily. Combined with existing production, the output will soon reach 20 million cubic meters per day, enough to meet nearly 30% of national demand.

“Where we once imported 99% of our gas, we’re now rewriting the rules of energy geopolitics in our region.”

The $1.2 billion Osman Gazi platform features advanced technology, including deepwater gas extraction, real-time monitoring by 140 engineers, and a 161 km undersea pipeline to the Filyos processing plant .

The Osman Gazi platform is expected to start its duty in the Black Sea in 2026.

From discovery to dominance

“The brilliance of Osman Gazi lies in its elegant solution to a complex problem,” says Prof Dr Oktay Tanrisever, an international relations academic at Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara, highlighting the project’s technical significance.

“Without this floating facility, bringing Black Sea gas ashore would be economically unviable. That 160 km pipeline is the golden bridge between our reserves and our economy,” he tells TRT World.

The development of Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas Field follows a carefully planned, phased approach.

Osman Gazi platform's maximum natural gas processing capacity is 10.5 mcm and its maximum gas transfer capacity is 10 mcm. Recent discoveries have added 75 billion cubic meters to Türkiye’s proven reserves, now totalling 710 billion cubic meters, enough to supply the country for decades.

“The phased approach is genius,” says Akyener. “We’re not just building infrastructure; we’re building institutional knowledge. Each phase makes the next one easier, cheaper, and faster to implement.”

The Ministry of Energy estimates that the project will reduce Türkiye’s energy import bill by $12 billion annually by 2027; create 15,000 direct and indirect jobs’ and attract $8 billion in related infrastructure investment.

Tanrisever highlights an often-overlooked benefit: “This isn’t just about saving money on imports. Every cubic meter of domestic gas strengthens our currency, stabilises our economy, and gives us leverage in international negotiations.”

Geopolitical gamechanger

Analysts observe that Türkiye’s energy breakthrough is shifting regional dynamics in terms of new partnerships as several countries have approached Türkiye for joint exploration deals.

Akyener adds: “Türkiye’s success in deep-sea gas exploration has drawn international attention. Multiple countries have expressed interest in joint exploration projects, a testament to Türkiye’s growing technical expertise and operational capabilities. Moreover, Türkiye is positioning itself as a regional energy hub, with exploration activities expanding beyond the Black Sea—including the Mediterranean, Somalia, and Pakistan.”

Istanbul is positioning itself as a gas trading centre. The reduced energy vulnerability will enhance Türkiye’s strategic autonomy.

As Tanrisever adds: “Osman Gazi is just the opening chapter. The technologies and expertise we’re developing will soon be exported. Within this decade, we may see Turkish energy firms leading projects from Africa to Central Asia. That’s the true measure of this transformation.”

As the platform begins full operations, one thing is clear: Türkiye has not just discovered gas; it has discovered its potential as an energy powerhouse. In the high-stakes world of energy geopolitics, Ankara is playing a new hand, and it’s holding all the cards.



