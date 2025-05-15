logo
CLIMATE
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Due to its geographic location the country has seen growing number of strikes, with nearly 300 people killed last year.
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Opinion
opinion
author
Kazim Alam
North America’s largest lithium mine is key to EV transition. Why are environmentalists opposing it?
A mining company backed by a US electric automaker wants to extract lithium from the world’s largest known deposit of the critical mineral. But critics claim the project will create large-scale environmental destruction in a water-stressed region.
Residents flee as wildfires billed 'largest in Israel's history' rage on
Türkiye, China mark friendship by planting 10,000 saplings
Inhabitants | Storyteller
By Tooba Masood
Pakistan braces for more extreme weather after unexpected hailstorm, ongoing heatwave
Massive dust storm paralyses Iran, affecting millions
Iran's meteorological authorities said the conditions were caused by "the movement of a large mass of dust from Iraq towards western Iran".
Massive dust storm paralyses Iran, affecting millions
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service orders evacuation of beaches in Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Four dead as strong winds and dust storm hit Indian capital
Severe weather caused over 100 flight delays, downed trees, and widespread waterlogging.
Four dead as strong winds and dust storm hit Indian capital
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us