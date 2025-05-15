Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in BangladeshLightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Due to its geographic location the country has seen growing number of strikes, with nearly 300 people killed last year.Due to its geographic location the country has seen growing number of strikes, with nearly 300 people killed last year.
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missingSevere floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on FridayDeadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.
Opinion
North America’s largest lithium mine is key to EV transition. Why are environmentalists opposing it?
Massive dust storm paralyses Iran, affecting millionsMassive dust storm paralyses Iran, affecting millions
Iran's meteorological authorities said the conditions were caused by "the movement of a large mass of dust from Iraq towards western Iran".Iran's meteorological authorities said the conditions were caused by "the movement of a large mass of dust from Iraq towards western Iran".
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, ArgentinaMagnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service orders evacuation of beaches in Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service orders evacuation of beaches in Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.