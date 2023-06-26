WORLD
Pakistan military trying over 100 people over Khan arrest violence
Pakistan’s military also fired three senior army officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country's former prime minister Imran Khan.
Khan has said the arrests of members, supporters and workers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party under the Maintenance of Public Order law are "illegal," and all those detained should be set free. / Photo: Reuters
June 26, 2023

More than 100 people are being tried in Pakistan military courts over violence that erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan last month, the army has said.

"102 miscreants are being tried in the already established military courts in connection with the cases," military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday.

Khan's arrest on graft charges at the Islamabad High Court on May 9 sparked deadly street violence, with thousands of supporters clashing with police and some setting fire to military buildings.

Chaudhry also said three officers, including a lieutenant general, were dismissed after they "failed to maintain the security and sanctity" of army properties during the unrest.

The military did not disclose the names of the officers, but it said some family members of retired army officers were also facing investigation.

In addition, Chaudhry said "strict disciplinary action" has been taken against another 15 people, including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Human rights violations

Analysts say Khan's detention, which ended after three days when the Supreme Court declared it illegal, was likely retaliation by Pakistan's military for a campaign of defiance he has waged since being ousted in April last year.

Thousands of supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been arrested in the wake of his release. Many of his top aides have also quit, some after repeated detentions.

Islamabad claims protesters were engaging in anti-state terrorism.

Chaudhry said those being tried in military courts "have the right of access to civil lawyers" as well as the right of appeal. But international rights monitors have criticised the use of opaque army courts to try civilian defendants.

Amnesty International said last month it "documented a catalogue of human rights violations stemming from trying civilians in military courts in Pakistan, including flagrant disregard for due process, lack of transparency, coerced confessions, and executions after grossly unfair trials".

"Therefore, any indication that the trial of civilians could be held in military courts is incompatible with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law," it said.

