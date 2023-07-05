An Israeli soldier has been killed by Palestinian fighters in occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli army announced, as it began withdrawing forces from the area after two days of a large-scale incursions that also left at least 13 Palestinians dead, wounded more than 100, drove thousands from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

The Israeli army also said on Wednesday that five rockets were fired from besieged Gaza but they were successfully intercepted.

The Israeli incursion into Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, used hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

Elsewhere a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv had wounded seven people before the suspect was shot dead on the second day of Israel's biggest military incursion in 20 years into the occupied West Bank.

"This evening (Tuesday) a non-commissioned officer in combat service was killed by live fire during the operation against terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin camp," the Israeli army said on Wednesday.

The large-scale Israeli army assault has so far killed 13 Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

On Tuesday, explosions had been heard from the camp and a drone hovered overhead, an AFP correspondent reported.

"In the last five years, this is the worst raid," said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry labelled the escalation "open war against the people of Jenin".

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders also condemned Israeli forces for firing tear gas inside Khalil Suleiman hospital in Jenin, calling it "unacceptable".

Palestine's Health Minister Mai al-Kaila even accused the army of shooting at Palestinians in a courtyard of the Jenin public hospital.

"Israel's aggression reached its climax this afternoon when citizens were shot at directly in the courtyard of Jenin hospital wounding three, two of them seriously," the minister told reporters, adding that forces had also stormed the Ibn Sina hospital.

The Israeli army said there were reports on social media regarding fire by soldiers toward a hospital.

Late on Tuesday, an Israeli army spokesman said troops "have started withdrawing from Jenin camp".

Shops in Jenin were shuttered amid a general strike and the near-empty streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks.

"The most dangerous is what happened inside the camp, where there is no electricity, no water, and no roads for those who need to go to hospital," Jenin mayor Nidal Abu Saleh told AFP.

Around 3,000 people had fled their homes in the refugee camp since the assault commenced, said deputy governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al-Roub.

Imad Jabarin, one of those leaving the rubble-strewn camp, said "all aspects of life have been destroyed, there is no electricity and no communications... we are cut off from the world to some extent".

The northern West Bank has seen a recent spate of attacks on Israelis as well as illegal Jewish settler violence targeting Palestinians.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has worsened since early last year, and escalated further under the Netanyahu's har-right government that includes extreme-right allies.

Netanyahu vows to 'strengthen' illegal settlements

The United Nations decried the violence in Tel Aviv and Jenin.

"The killing, maiming and the destruction of property must stop," UN rights chief Volker Turk said.

The United States repeated its usual statement, saying its ally Israel had a right to "defend its people against... terrorist groups" but called for protection of civilians.

In the Israeli-blockaded Gaza, protesters burned tyres near the fence with Israel.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day Arab-Israeli War of 1967.

Along with occupied East Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 700,000 Israelis in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Palestine wants Israel to withdraw from all land it seized and occupied in 1967 and to dismantle all illegal Jewish settlements.

Netanyahu, however, has pledged to "strengthen settlements" and expressed no interest in reviving peace talks, which have been moribund since 2014.

At least 200 Palestinians, 26 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed this year.